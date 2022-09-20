Two Windsor police charged for allegedly donating to Freedom Convoy

Two Windsor police officers and one civilian employee who allegedly donated to the Freedom Convoy are facing charges.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, acting Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire says an internal investigation was launched by the Professional Standards Branch after a list of names of donors was published.

He says the police service looked to see if any of the names matched up with any employees.

Demonstrators protesting COVID-19 mandates launched a blockade of Huron Church Road on Feb. 7, shutting down traffic to the Ambassador Bridge.

A court injunction was eventually granted and the protestors were removed by police, with the bridge reopening on Feb. 13.

The blockade resulted in $5.1-million in costs for the City of Windsor, mostly for policing costs.

Bellaire says once it was determined when the donations were made to the blockades in Windsor and Ottawa, that's when it became criminal and police elected to charge people.

He says officers take an oath and are subject to the Police Services Act of Ontario.

"It flies in the face of what their colleagues are trying to do 24-hours a day to keep our city safe. That said, it was a very divisive time I think globally but also in our community and we have an ability to address these issues through the Police Services Act and provide the officers with an opportunity to take some accountability for their actions and then bring people back to work and move on is really what we want to do," Bellaire said.

He says officers are held to account for when they're working and not working.

"Everybody makes mistakes and we try to have a system of discipline in place at work so that members of our police service if they misstep to some degree that we have an ability to hold them accountable, send some general deterrence messaging to everybody and to signal to the community that we won't tolerate that from our police officers."

Bellaire says officers can't participate in the blockades when they're suppose to be protecting the community.

"In this case, it's material support for basically an organization that held our community hostage and held the City of Ottawa hostage," Bellaire stated.

He added there will be a police tribunal and a hearing officer will determine the penalties for the officers.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive