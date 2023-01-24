Two Windsor police officers recognized with life saving awards

Two Windsor police officers have been awarded St. John's Ambulance Life Saving Awards for life saving acts.

During Tuesday's Windsor Police Services Board meeting, Constable Melissa Jacob was recognized for attempting to save the life of a person who attempted to hang themselves.

Constable Jacob had attended a call for a suicidal person and after finding the person in their garage, she hurriedly untied the ligature around their neck, held them in a recovery position and provided reassurance and encouragement until help arrived.

Jacobs says she loves being able to make a difference and an impact in someone else's life.

"I think I just knew based on my training on how to respond and react and quickly went through the house and was able located her," she says. "I think that helped assist in saving her life. I think timing and otherwise, it all worked out. I think it was the quick response time, plus the training that helped me do so."

Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire (right) presents Constable Arjei Franklin (left) with the St. John's Ambulance Life Saving Award during a meeting of the Windsor Police Services Board meeting on Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Constable Arjei Franklin was honoured for his efforts to save the life of a child who was unconscious and had stopped breathing.

Constable Franklin immediately began CPR upon arrival at the scene. Recognizing that the residence was tucked into a housing complex and it may be difficult to locate, he moved the victim to the street where Windsor Fire and Rescue along with Essex-Windsor EMS could easily locate them and continued life saving measures.

Franklin says the Windsor Police Service runs them through scenarios on a regular basis to put officers in a position to act accordingly, no matter what the circumstances are.

"Training is important, you're mentally prepared," he says. "Anytime you're on the road you're mentally prepared for anything that may come your way, you're just open minded and prepared to react regardless of what the circumstances are. Every time a police officer puts on their uniform and gets in their cruiser, they are prepared to take on whatever the situation presents."

This is the second St. John Ambulance Life-saving Award that Cst. Franklin has received in less than two years.

Franklin says every officer goes out and does their job.

"I've seen my colleagues save life and do courageous things on a regular basis. They don't always get recognized, it's just kind of how it is sometimes," he says. "I'm honoured to receive this award twice, but my colleagues do courageous things on a regular basis."

Franklin, a University of Windsor graduate, spent seven seasons in the Canadian Football League between 2006 and 2012, playing slotback for the Calgary Stampeders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The St. John Ambulance Life-saving Awards Program was established over 30 years ago to acknowledge those who have administered first aid while saving or attempting to save a life.

Both officers received a Silver Level Award which recognizes individuals, who have saved or attempted to save a life through the application of first aid knowledge and skills, where no risk to life exists.