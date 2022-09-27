Two Windsor residents facing charges after weekend robbery in Woodstock

Two Windsor residents are facing charges after a robbery in the City of Woodstock.

On Sunday, September 25 at approximately 5:40 a.m., Woodstock Police responded to a report of a fight between several people in a bank parking lot on Dundas Street in Woodstock.

Through investigation, a male and female approached a male victim after he used the ATM machine and was walking out of the bank.

The male suspect was waving a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then stole the victim's wallet.

The victim, a 33-year-old male from Woodstock, suffered an injury to his shoulder and was transferred to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The 31-year-old male suspect, Michael Peltier, from Windsor, was arrested and charged with Robbery with a Weapon, Robbery and Wounding, and Failing to Comply with Release Order.

The 34-year-old female suspect, also from Windsor, was arrested and charged with Robbery with a Weapon and Robbery and Wounding.

