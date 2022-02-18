Two Windsor women facing first degree murder charge

Two Windsor women have been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide investigation launched earlier this year.

In Jan. 2022, the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that the death of a 79-year-old woman was a result of an assisted suicide.

Investigators identified two adults females are being involved in the incident, with both suspects having a familial relationship with the victim.

Police arrested both suspects on Feb. 17 without incident.

A 49-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, both from Windsor, are each charged with first degree murder and aid suicide.

Police say the names of the charged persons and victim are not being released to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The Major Crime Unit continues to actively investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.