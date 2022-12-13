Two Windsor women wanted for fraud

The Windsor Police Service needs help from the public for a fraud investigation.

The Financial Crimes Unit received a report that a woman had stolen cheques after being hired to clean a residence.

Police say the cheques were then used to buy various items in the city.

Two female suspects have been identified, Doris McLean, 47, and Jennifer Nickers, 41, both of Windsor are wanted on charges of fraud under $5,000, uttering forged documents and possesion of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McLean or Nickerson is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com