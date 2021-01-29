Two Women Arrested After a Drug Bust in Windsor

Two women face charges after a drug bust in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit started the investigation earlier this month.

Police say the investigation led to a warrant being issued for a home on Marlin Court near Division Road Wednesday.

The Emergency Services Unit (ESU) helped execute a warrant that turned up an undisclosed quantity of cash, illicit drugs and a knife.

A 54-year-old woman from Windsor faces six charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 31-year-old woman, also from Windsor, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and failing to comply with a release order.