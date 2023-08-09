U of W and Windsor police will conduct emergency response training Wednesday

The University of Windsor and members from the Windsor Police Service will conduct an emergency response training simulation on Wednesday, August 9.

The training exercise will happen at Memorial Hall from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Regular campus activities will continue as usual. Officials say not to be alarmed if you see the increased police presence on campus during that time.

"This training is a proactive measure to enhance our overall safety and preparedness in the event of an emergency," said Kevin Beaudoin, acting director of the University of Windsor Campus Community Police.

"Our goal is to familiarize everyone with proper emergency response protocols and provide valuable hands-on experience to our officers. By working together and participating in these exercises, we can strengthen our collective ability to respond effectively during emergencies and protect public safety and well-being."

Access to Memorial Hall will be restricted during the training exercise and community members are asked to avoid the area.

Campus Community Police will also be testing the University's Emergency Notifications system, which means UWindsor employees may receive test emails and text messages.