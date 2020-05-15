U of W Prof Helps Frontline Healthcare Workers With Emotional Stress

A University of Windsor Psychology professor is offering counselling services to frontline healthcare workers saying helpers need help too.

The Canadian Psychological Association put out a call to psychologists to offer their services pro bono and 200 psychologists came forward including local professor Dr. Ben Kuo.

"Some of the workers don't have time to process the emotion that comes with the intensity of the work," he says. "They don't have people to talk with, they are helpers, but helpers also need help."

Dr. Kuo has worked with refugees and survivors of war and believes there are parallels with the emotional stress by healthcare workers.

"In a broader sense, this pandemic is a major trauma that not only frontline workers are going through, but as a society."

According to Dr. Kuo, the stress comes from the workload, the intensity of the work, the crisis with COVID-19 patients, shortages of Personal Protective Equipment, along with personal concerns for family and bringing the virus home, as well as concerns for their own well-being.

He adds, cases of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder are happening now.

"Many of the people are experiencing them right now, when we think of people who have lost their loved ones in the long-term care homes, the community is impacted by this pandemic and they are going through that trauma right now," says Dr. Kuo.

The service is available for frontline health care or personal support workers as well as people working in shelters, group homes, and correctional facilities.

A link to connect with a psychologist as part of this telehealth initiative is found on the Canadian Psychologist Association website.