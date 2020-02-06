U.S.A. Clips Canada

Hayley Scamurra's third-period goal stood as the winner as the United States women's hockey team beat Canada 3-1 in Game 4 of their Rivalry Series.

Dani Cameranesi and Hilary Knight also scored for the U.S., while Jocelyne Larocque replied for Canada.

Katie Burt, making her first start in more than a year, recorded the win in net for the Americans.

The two teams were playing for the second time in three nights after Canada got its first win of the series with a 3-2 overtime victory on Monday in Victoria.

The U.S. opened the series with a 4-1 win in Hartford, Conn,. and a 2-1 win in Moncton, N.B., in December.

(with files from The Canadian Press)