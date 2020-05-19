U.S Border Officers Seize Close to 3,000lbs of Drugs 

Despite restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border due to COVID-19, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seized a lot of drugs and guns in the last few months.

From March 21 to May 16, border officers in the Detroit field office stopped 2, 856 pounds of marijuana, 87 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of Fentanyl and 12 guns.

"The state of the global health environment and the influence on national security is dynamic in nature, yet the vigilance, service and integrity of our officers remains unchanged," said Christopher Perry, Director of Field Operations. "In light of these challenges, the men and women of CBP continue to hold the line against those wishing to exploit the current circumstances to bring contraband into the U.S."

The ports of entries in Michigan are the Ambassador Bridge, the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, the Detroit Metro Airport, Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron and International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.