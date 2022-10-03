iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

U.S. Border Patrol seize two and a half pounds of fentanyl


AM800-News-Border-Patrol-Fentanyl-Seized

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Detroit have seized almost two and a half pounds of fentanyl.

Last month, the U.S. Border Patrol Gibraltar Station received a request for assistance from a cargo shipping facility after a suspicious package was being processing through their site.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, a K-9 handler from the Gibraltar Station was sent to the site and his K-9 found narcotics in the package. 

Officials say the package was opened and agents discovered a saran-wrapped bundle filled with white powder. 

The substance was tested and revealed as fentanyl hydrochloride, weighting of almost 2-1/2 pounds. 

U.S. Border Patrol says the amount of fentanyl is enough to be a fatal dose to nearly 500,000 people.

The fentanyl was seized and turned over to the local office of the Drug Enforcement Administration for investigation.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE