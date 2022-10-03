U.S. Border Patrol seize two and a half pounds of fentanyl

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Detroit have seized almost two and a half pounds of fentanyl.

Last month, the U.S. Border Patrol Gibraltar Station received a request for assistance from a cargo shipping facility after a suspicious package was being processing through their site.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, a K-9 handler from the Gibraltar Station was sent to the site and his K-9 found narcotics in the package.

Officials say the package was opened and agents discovered a saran-wrapped bundle filled with white powder.

The substance was tested and revealed as fentanyl hydrochloride, weighting of almost 2-1/2 pounds.

U.S. Border Patrol says the amount of fentanyl is enough to be a fatal dose to nearly 500,000 people.

The fentanyl was seized and turned over to the local office of the Drug Enforcement Administration for investigation.