U.S. Border to Remain Closed to Non-Essential Canadian Travelers

The land borders and ferry crossings between Canada and the U.S. will remain closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days.

The announcement was made Friday morning by U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) just one day before the current closure was set to expire.

According to a tweet, the decision was made to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant.

In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS says it continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel.

In July, the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada on Aug. 9, and the rest of the world Sept. 7.



