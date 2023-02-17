U.S. Customs And Border Protection recap 2022 seizures

(Detroit, MI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated over a thousand pounds of cocaine and 543 pounds of methamphetamine at the border between Michigan and Canada last year.

The agency recapped 2022 yesterday, with director of field operations Christopher Perry saying meth seizures were up two-thousand-percent from 2021.

He added they also seized a large amount of counterfeit items last year and work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

— with files from MetroSource