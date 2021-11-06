U.S. Customs preparing for land border to re-open.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection wants everyone to be prepared before they cross the Canada-U.S. border.

Starting Monday, Nov. 8, the U.S. will re-open its land borders to non-essential travel including the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge.

Christopher Perry, Director of Field Operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is in charge of all the ports of entry in Michigan and spoke with AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides about the re-opening.

Perry says along with having a passport or enhanced driver's licence, travellers must have proof of vaccination against COVID-19 that's been issued by a government organization.

He also expects some delays in crossing due to increased travel.

"We need them to help us with this process and part of that is by having them immediately, verbally indicating their intent of travel to us and verbally attest to their vaccination status and provide those CPB officers with any documents," says Perry.

The Canada-U.S. land border crossings have been closed to all non-essential travel since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A complete list of all the requirements needed to cross into the U.S. has been posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Canada Border Services Agency is also reminding all fully vaccinated travellers coming to Canada to complete the mandatory pre-arrival molecular COVID-19 test and submit their mandatory information including their digital proof of vaccination in English or French using the free ArriveCAN (App or website) within 72 hours before arriving in Canada.

With files from Patty Handysides