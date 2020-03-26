U.S. Now Leads World in Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States surpassed China Thursday night.

According to the latest numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there are 82,404 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. compared to 81, 782 in China.

The death toll in the U.S. has hit 1,178, with deaths in China sitting at 3,291.

Italy is the next hardest hit nation in terms of positive cases with 80,589 resulting in a much higher death toll at 8,215, according to stats from the university.

The latest stats from CTV News show Canada has 39 deaths attributed to COVID-19 out of 3,638 confirmed cases.