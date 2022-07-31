U.S. President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

It's deja vu all over again for U.S. President Joe Biden.

He is in isolation at the White House after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time within ten days.

Officials say the new infection is considered a rebound, which some patients get when they take the antiviral Paxlovid to treat the first infection.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter that Biden -- quote -- "has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well".