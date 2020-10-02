U.S. President Trump and First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump tweeted that he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties "without disruption" while recovering.
Hours before Trump announced he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had travelled with him during the week had tested positive.
Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill.
Trump is 74-years-old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has infected more than 7 million people across the U.S. and killed more than 205,000 Americans,.
The president's physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, "are both well at this time" and "plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."
Trump had been scheduled to attend a fundraiser and hold another campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, on Friday evening. But just after 1 a.m., the White House released a revised schedule with only one event: a phone call on "COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors."
Trump's announcement came hours after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one of his most trusted and longest-serving aides, had been diagnosed with the virus Thursday. Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was isolated from other passengers aboard the plane, the person said.
Hicks had been with Trump and other senior staff aboard Marine One and Air Force One en route to that rally and had accompanied the president to Tuesday's presidential debate in Cleveland, along with members of the Trump family. They did not wear masks during the debate, in violation of the venue rules.
With files from the Associated Press and CTV News