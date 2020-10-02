U.S. President Trump and First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted that he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties "without disruption" while recovering.

Hours before Trump announced he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had travelled with him during the week had tested positive.

Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill.

Trump is 74-years-old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has infected more than 7 million people across the U.S. and killed more than 205,000 Americans,.

The president's physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, "are both well at this time" and "plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."