U.S. Properties Almost Secured for Gordie Howe Bridge Project

More progress is being made on the Michigan side for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority CEO Bryce Phillips says all remaining properties and parcels of land needed will be secured by September.

He says when the project first started more than 600 properties were needed.

Phillips says they are down to a handful but agreements have been reached with the owners.

He says the agreements have court order dates for the properties to be transferred.

"We have the dates set for the transfer to our possession so that we can then transfer it to Bridging North America," says Phillips. "February 1st was one date which has past and that happened as planned and the last date is September 1st of this year."

He says once the land is secured, it will allow Bridging North America to ramp up work on the American side.

"My team has been all over this with support of our Michigan partners and we're getting properties earlier than contracted," says Phillips. "So that enables them to take advantage of having property earlier than expected. If you think back to the RFP process when we started all this, that was the biggest risk identified was getting properties.

Phillips made the announcement on Thursday at the WDBA's annual report meeting for 2018-2019.

He also stated the bridge is still expected to be completed by the end of 2024.