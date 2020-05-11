U.S. Thanks Canadian Healthcare Workers

The U.S. Consulate General is asking Windsor-area healthcare workers to "take a break on us."

In partnership with the City of Windsor, the U.S. Consulate in Toronto will offer 900 gift cards to area healthcare workers to express appreciation for their service to American citizens at Detroit-area hospitals.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says he'll be there with the U.S. Consular General to thank the workers.

"This was their imitative to say thank you to all the frontline healthcare workers who live in our area and cross the border to work in Detroit every day," he says. "So it's a great gesture, I appreciate it and I look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow."

A letter will accompany the gift cards from Consular General Greg Stanford, a Michigan resident and a frequent visitor to the Windsor-Detroit area.

“As our two countries face the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we rely on each other more than ever," states the letter. "Your support to vulnerable Americans during this crisis is deeply appreciated. Now more than ever, the ties that keep us together are vitally important.”

Consul General Stanford and colleagues, along with Drew Dilkens and volunteers from the City of Windsor, will distribute the cards at the Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor-Detroit tunnel on Tuesday, May 12 from 5-8 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m.

Participating restaurants include: Hikari Restaurant, Grand Cantina, Eddy’s Bistro, Olde School Deli, Kildare House, Spago, Gilligan’s, Thai Palace Restaurant, and Arcata Pizzeria.