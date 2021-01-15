U Windsor Offering COVID Testing for Students

The University of Windsor is offering COVID-19 testing for its international students arriving to campus and all students arriving for residence.

"We are going above and beyond our student intake protocols by offering on-site testing for the coronavirus," says Mohsan Beg, Executive Director of Student Health, Counselling and Wellness. "We want to take every possible step to mitigate the risk of spreading this disease on campus and in the community."

Students who are eligible are required to book online and will be screened prior to attending their appointment.

Students must also complete a self-assessment on the Safe Lancer app and bring either an OHIP card for domestic students or their Greenshield insurance number for international students.

The results of tests will be communicated to students within three to five days, and those who test positive will be contacted by Student Health Services with further instructions.

The clinic is open Friday and Saturday only for those who are asymptomatic.