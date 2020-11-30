U Windsor Reports Another Case of COVID-19

The University of Windsor is reporting another on-campus case of COVID-19.

According to a release from the school, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed the case which it says is unrelated to previously reported cases.

The release goes on to say that the member of the campus community is self-isolating and all appropriate protocols and cleaning measures have been taken.

To date, there have been a total of 18 case of the virus at U Windsor and a school spokesperson tells AM800 News that none of the individuals are currently on campus and the local health unit has said that there is no risk to the campus community.