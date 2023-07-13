UAW, Automakers begin contract talks

Detroit - Negotiations are underway on the latest contract between Detroit's automakers and the United Auto Workers Union.

New UAW President Shawn Fain is refusing to take part in the "ceremonial handshake" with the automakers which breaks a long-standing tradition.

Fain spent the day Wednesday going to auto plants in Metro Detroit to talk to union members about their concerns.

Fain says the union is seeking the end of the "Tier" structure for workers and wants equal pay for equal work.

The UAW has gone through several changes following a federal investigation into corruption that led to several former officials being jailed.

The UAW is also under government oversight due to the corruption case.