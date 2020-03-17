UAW Calls on Detroit Big 3 to Close Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The UAW has issued a deadline for the Detroit Big 3 automakers to shut down for 2-weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A letter posted on Facebook, union President Rory Gamble is asking Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler to close to help keep workers safe and healthy.

He says the automakers were given two-days to put together a safety plan and the deadline ends Tuesday afternoon.

The companies and UAW officials are set to meet Tuesday evening but Gamble says if the union isn't satisfied, it will take unspecified further action to protect members.

AM800 News has received several calls from workers at the Windsor Minivan Plant voicing similar concerns.