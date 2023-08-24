UAW holds practice picket outside Stellantis plant

(Detroit, MI) -- The United Auto Workers are letting auto companies know they are serious about their strike threat if a new contract agreement is not reached.

President Shawn Fain held what they called a practice picket outside a Stellantis plant on the east side of Detroit Wednesday as they are now just 21 days from the current contract expiring with the Big Three.

UAW members say they are trying to "bring back everything that they take away."

They also want an end to the two-tier work system put in place when the industry nearly collapsed and get better pay.

— with files from MetroSource