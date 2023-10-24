iHeartRadio
UAW members ask president to take pay cut


Le président du syndicat des United Auto Workers, Shawn Fain, se tient parmi ses membres en grève à une usine de Ford a Wayne, au Michigan, sur cette photo prise le 15 septembre 2023 (Paul Sancya | AP Photo)

(Detroit, MI)  --  Some United Auto Workers union members want leader Shawn Fain to show solidarity and accept the same 500-dollar-pay they are receiving during the walkout.  

The union says Fain will continue to be paid his salary, estimated to be above 200-thousand,  that is outlined in the union's constitution.  

Meanwhile, the UAW is expanding its strike once again against the "Big Three" automakers.  

Workers at a Stellantis plant in Detroit are hitting the picket line, bringing the total number of workers off the job to over 40-thousand.  

— with files from MetroSource

