UAW members ask president to take pay cut
(Detroit, MI) -- Some United Auto Workers union members want leader Shawn Fain to show solidarity and accept the same 500-dollar-pay they are receiving during the walkout.
The union says Fain will continue to be paid his salary, estimated to be above 200-thousand, that is outlined in the union's constitution.
Meanwhile, the UAW is expanding its strike once again against the "Big Three" automakers.
Workers at a Stellantis plant in Detroit are hitting the picket line, bringing the total number of workers off the job to over 40-thousand.
