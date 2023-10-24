UAW members ask president to take pay cut

(Detroit, MI) -- Some United Auto Workers union members want leader Shawn Fain to show solidarity and accept the same 500-dollar-pay they are receiving during the walkout.

The union says Fain will continue to be paid his salary, estimated to be above 200-thousand, that is outlined in the union's constitution.

Meanwhile, the UAW is expanding its strike once again against the "Big Three" automakers.

Workers at a Stellantis plant in Detroit are hitting the picket line, bringing the total number of workers off the job to over 40-thousand.

— with files from MetroSource