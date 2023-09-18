UAW President says progress 'slow'

(Detroit, MI) -- United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain says there hasn't been much progress in talks with the Big Three automakers during the ongoing strike.

Speaking Sunday on MSNBC, Fain said that progress has been "slow" as the two sides continue to meet, and that the companies should've gotten down to business sooner on negotiations, instead delaying until the last moment.

Fain added that the fight is about the CEO's making millions "off the backs" of low paid workers.

Nearly 13-thousand auto workers remain on strike, demanding better pay and pension benefits.

— with files from MetroSource