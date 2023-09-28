UAW President to make expanded strike announcement tomorrow

(Detroit, MI) -- United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain will make an announcement Friday morning on the union's next possible expansion of their strike against the Detroit three automakers.

Fain last Friday expanded it from three plants, one from each automaker, to add 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts plants.

Ford did not see any additional plants affected by the strike due to the progress made in the contract talks.

— with files from MetroSource