UAW strikes at General Motors SUV plant as union begins to target automaker profit centers

DETROIT - The United Auto Workers union is turning up the heat on General Motors as 5,000 workers walked off their jobs at a highly profitable SUV factory in Arlington, Texas.

The walkout Tuesday comes just a day after the union went on strike at Stellantis' pickup truck factory in Sterling Heights, Michigan, north of Detroit.

The Texas strike brings the total of UAW members that have walked off their jobs to 46,000 in a series of strikes that is entering its sixth week.