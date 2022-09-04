Uber Eats says Windsor one of the top cities ordering sexual health products

Windsor is one of the busiest cities in Canada when it comes to ordering sexual health products through Uber Eats.

Windsor is ranked eighth in Canada when it comes to using the service to deliver sexual health products.

Uber says that over the past year, more pharmacy and convenience store merchants joined Uber Eats.

As a result, sexual wellness products, including everything from condoms, emergency contraceptives, lubricants and sex toys are finding their way into people's online shopping carts.

Uber Eats ranked Windsor eight on a list of the top ten Canadian cities that are the biggest consumers of sexual health products through Uber Eats. Sept. 1, 2022 (Image courtesy of Uber Eats)

The rankings are based on sexual health products being purchased through Uber Eats on a per capita basis.

Uber Canada spokesperson, Keerthana Rang, says Uber Eats has grown from just meal deliveries to include places like pharmacies and convenience stores.

"We're continuously expanding in-app selection, bringing your merchants onto the delivering platform to deliver Canadians the things they're looking for and clearly, they're looking for these items," she says.

Top 10 Canadian cities that are the biggest consumers of sexual health products on Uber Eats:

1. Edmonton

2. Ottawa

3. Calgary

4. Toronto

5. Vancouver

6. Quebec City

7. London

8. Windsor

9. Montreal

10. Kitchener-Waterloo