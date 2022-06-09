Uber lists Windsor as Canada's second most forgetful city

Windsor is Canada's second most forgetful city according to Uber Canada's 2022 Lost and Found Index.

The riding-hailing service has released its sixth annual Uber Lost & Found Index, revealing the most surprising and most popular items left behind by Canadian riders over the past year.

Quebec City was rated the most forgetful city in Canada, followed by Windsor in second and the Niagara Region in third.

Windsor was rated the fourth most forgetful city in 2021.

Phones are listed as the top item left behind by customers, followed by wallets and purses, and keys in third. Rounding out the rest of the top ten are headphones, backpack/bag, glasses, an article of clothing, vape/e-cigarette, jewelry/watch and water bottle.

Uber Canada spokesperson, Keerthana Rang, says they had a number of odd items left behind including some gold teeth in Toronto and a Tiramisu cake in Kingston.

"But most interesting, someone from Windsor left a scanner. It was the only scanner on this list from our data team," she says.

Uber Canada's 2022 Lost and Found Index lists the locations with the most forgetful customers who leave items behind after using the ride-hailing service. The index also includes the most common and most unique items left behind by customers. June 8, 2022 (Image courtesy of Uber Canada)

According to the index, the most forgetful day and time in Canada is Saturdays at 9 p.m.

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver - but if you leave your phone itself in an Uber, you can login to your account on a computer. Here's what to do:

1. Tap "Your Trips" and select the trip where you left something

2. Scroll down and tap "Find lost item"

3. Tap "Contact driver about a lost item"

4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

5. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend's phone number instead (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend's phone).

6. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver's mobile number.

7. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

8. If your driver doesn't pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.