UConn defeats San Diego State to win NCAA National Championship

(Houston, TX) -- The UConn Huskies are claiming their fifth NCAA men's basketball National Championship.

The fourth-seeded Huskies defeated fifth-seeded San Diego State 76-59 in the title game in Houston.

Adama Sanogo led the charge with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

The junior forward was named Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.

UConn fended off a late rally from the Aztecs as the team won all its tournament games by double digits.

Keshad Johnson scored 14 points in the losing effort.

SDSU shot just 32.2-percent from the floor in the program's first ever appearance in a National Championship game.

— with files from MetroSource