UFC 249 Called Off

The UFC has called off UFC 249 and all future scheduled shows due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The turnaround came the same day that California Sen. Dianne Feinstein urged the mixed martial arts organization not to go ahead with UFC 249, a high-profile show reportedly scheduled on tribal land near Fresno next week.

    ``While the organization was fully prepared to proceed with UFC 249, ESPN has requested the postponement of the event and subsequent bouts until further notice in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,'' the UFC said in a statement. ``UFC looks forward to resuming the full live events schedule as soon as possible.''
    
    
