UFC and WWE combine to create $21.4B entertainment company


AM800-News-WWE-UFC-Twitter.

Ultimate Fighting Championship owner Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. and WWE are combining to create at $21.4 billion sports entertainment company, a business that will share a diverse audience and expansive social media reach. 

A new publicly traded company will be formed that houses the UFC and WWE brands. 

Endeavor will hold a 51% controlling interest in the new company once the deal is complete. 

Existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% stake in the new company.

