UFC betting reinstated in Ontario

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has lifted the ban it imposed last month on betting in the province on UFC fights.

The provincial regulator ordered all registered gaming operators in Ontario to stop accepting wagers on Ultimate Fighting Championship events on December 1st.

It said it was concerned about non-compliance with betting integrity requirements in Ontario after learning of alleged incidents of suspicious wagering by UFC insiders.

But the commission says it reinstated betting starting today as the UFC has since "updated its policies and procedures" to prohibit insiders from placing any wagers on any match.