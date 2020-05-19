UFC Fight Night Another Success

Alistair Overeem scored a second-round TKO over Walt Harris in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday night.

Both fighters had their opportunities in the fight, but Overeem knocked Harris off balance with a kick to the head shortly before the match was stopped.

Harris was returning to the octagon for the first time since the death of his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard.

The 19-year-old Blanchard went missing in October on her way back to college in Auburn, Alabama.

She was discovered in a wooded area in Macon County after being shot. Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in November and is set to appear in court in June.

On the undercard, Claudia Gadelha won a split decision over Angela Hill, Dan Ige won a split decision over Edson Barboza, Song Yadong beat Maron Vera by unanimous decision, and Krysztof Jotko defeated Eryk Anders by unanimous decision.

UFC president Dana White is said to be considering Arizona for future fights, if Vegas doesn't reopen soon.

