UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45


UFC says former fighter Stephan Bonnar, who played a significant role in the UFC's growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts, has died. The UFC Hall of Famer was 45.

UFC announced in a statement that Bonnar died Thursday from  presumed heart complications while at work.

He was a contestant in 2005 on the first season of ``The Ultimate Fighter,'' the UFC's long-running reality competition show.

Bonnar reached the competition's finale, where he had a bloody brawl with Forrest Griffin. Griffin won the decision, but the viral attention gained by the bout is widely credited with exposing the little-known sport to a larger worldwide audience online and on Spike TV, which broadcast it.

Bonnar hadn't fought in the UFC since 2014.
 

