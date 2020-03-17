UFC Postpones Fights

The UFC is postponing its next three fight cards in the wake of the latest restrictions in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The televised MMA shows were originally slated for March 21 in London, March 28 in Columbus, Ohio, and April 11 in Portland.

The UFC initially planned to shift them to the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas behind closed doors due to local authorities' restrictions on crowds.

But it was forced to look elsewhere after the Nevada State Athletic Commission voted to suspend all combat sports events in the state.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN SportCenter that he had planned to hold a show Saturday at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

That was until President Trump's news conference Monday when further guidelines on crowds were cited.