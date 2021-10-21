UHC Hub of Opportunities applauds donation to help Ontario food banks

Hydro One is stepping up to help people who rely on a food bank, including those in Windsor-Essex.

The organization has announced a $150,000 donation to support Feed Ontario, the province's largest collective of hunger-relief organizations providing food banks with fresh food and pantry staples.

According to Feed Ontario, the contribution will help provide the equivalent of 450,000 meals to help Ontarians facing hunger.

UHC – Hub of Opportunities in Windsor-Essex is one of Feed Ontario's member food banks.

Executive Director June Muir says this means we're going to get food sent down to our area at a time when they're seeing an increase in food bank need. Muir says the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, which makes up 15 food banks in the area, served 166,000 people in 2020.

Muir says this commitment means a lot because donations are down right now.

"We did have Miracle Day which we received 140,000 pounds of food. But 15 food banks have already gone through that food," she says.

The June 27th Miracle Day fundraiser saw the community donate over one-million pounds of food to support 25 organizations across Windsor-Essex.

Muir says how much food comes to Windsor-Essex will depend on Feed Ontario, which looks at the need in communities.

"The pandemic that happened 18 months ago, we saw an increase back then, we still continue to see an increase. Now with this recent announcement with Stellantis laying of 1,800 {workers}, we know that need is going to continue to grow," she says.

On Oct. 15, Stellantis announced plans to transition the Windsor Assembly Plant to a one shift operation by April 17, 2022, impacting around 1,800 employees at the minivan plant.