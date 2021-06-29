UHC Hub of Opportunities Rolls Out Virtual Access to Physicians

Those who don't have have access to a designated physician now have a new platform where they can access an online walk-in clinic, book an appointment and request a doctor.

The platform called ONRx will be available to all clients of UHC Hub of Opportunities in Windsor.

Help Centre CEO June Muir says the service is perfect for her clients.

"We can offer this to all Canadians with an emphasis on newcomers and those who are under serviced," says Muir. "This will help individuals alleviate the stress of finding transportation and allows family and caretakers to sit in on the appointments."

Family doctor and program developer Dr. Vikesh Maraj says the pandemic has brought to light a need for more access to physicians.

"ONRx addresses the needs of the under serviced population by improving access to health care," says Mara. "The pandemic and its responses have exacerbated existing health inequities."

Dr. Bharat Maheshwari also helped develop the program and says this is a win-win for patients and doctors.

"We needed a better system to help our doctors who are overworked and over stressed and also the patients to get that care," says Maheshwari. "So you don't have to wait for seeing a doctor if you have a quick question and then the doctor can decide if you need to go to the hospital or if you can care for yourself at home."

ONRx was developed by YQG Technologies Inc. — Windsor-based company which is a subsidiary of ON Health Alliance.

The online platform was created without any government funding and is free for patients to use.