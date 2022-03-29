UHC – Hub of Opportunities to hold first job fair in 2 years

The UHC Hub of Opportunities is planning its first in-person job fair in over 2 years.

This Saturday, UHC is inviting people to join them as they partner with Landscape Ontario to fill more than 100 positions from Red Seal apprenticeships to general laborers.

Organizers say with high unemployment rates, they want to help those experiencing hardship get back on their feet with positions that impact the community directly.

Job Developer Andrea Ducharme says employers are just as anxious as job hunters to get back to in-person hiring.

"I think employers are getting just as anxious getting out, and going past that virtual concept, and meeting candidates face to face. We're excited to have a good 7 or 8 employers already on the list."

One type of opportunity job hunters may run into includes a flexible multi-company apprenticeship that exposes workers to different options.

"There are actually group sponsorships that they've put in place. So, individuals can start with company A, and then work with company B and C and D at the same time, and get to their red seal certificate very quickly," says Ducharme



She also adds these types of jobs can lead to long careers.

"I've learned over the last two months that there are amazing apprenticeship opportunities that are long term, that are well paid, there are great training opportunities that are available."

Anyone attending can expect to see openings for jobs ranging from cooking, to golf course landscapers and long-term apprenticeship opportunities, and on-the-spot interviews will be in the cards.

Those attending should bring a resume, and a positive attitude to The UHC Hub of Opportunities on Cantelon Dr. from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Saturday, April 2.



