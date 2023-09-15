UHC's Coats for Kids campaign still in need of coat donations

The 2023 Coats for Kids campaign is still looking for community donations.

The campaign officially began on September 1, and the UHC - Hub of Opportunities still needs more coat donations to reach their collection goal.

UHC is asking community members to look through their closest's and donate unwanted items that would allow families to stay warm this upcoming winter.

The organization is looking to collect 6,000 coats by the end of October, to be ready for distribution in November.

Heidi Benson, campaign coordinator for Coats For Kids, says this is a vital program to those in the community.

"As we all know, many in our community are facing hard times. So whether you're looking at higher cost on food, housing, all of those issues, we want to make sure that a program, such as Coats for Kids, is available to those who need it."

She says they want to make sure everyone is prepared this winter.

"Our goal is usually around 6,000 and that's new or gently used coats. We also accept hats, mittens, and scarves."

Benson says those needing a coat will have to keep an eye on the UHC website.

"So we usually have our posting listed for distribution, we have about five different sites across Windsor and Essex County, and that should be posted by mid-October. So they can visit uhc.ca and go to our Coats for Kids page for more information."

UHC is collecting new and gently used children and adult coats.

Coats can be dropped of at the UHC-Hub of Opportunities Windsor Office, located at 6955 Cantelon Drive, until October 31, or other drop off locations can be found by clicking here.

The Coats for Kids program has been running since 2000.

-with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman