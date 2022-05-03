Ukraine's ambassador-designate tells Canada Russia must be held to account

Ukraine's ambassador-designate to Canada says Russia must be held accountable for its troops committing sex crimes, including against children.

Yulia Kovaliv told MPs at a House of Commons committee that Russia is using sexual violence as a weapon of war and said rape and sexual assault must be investigated as war crimes.

She said Russia has also kidnapped Ukrainian children and taken them to Russian-occupied territories and now Russia itself.

But Ukraine is working with partners to find the children and bring them back.

Robert Oliphant, parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs, says Canada is concerned about the "horrendous activities'' by Russia targeting women and children, including sexual violence.

Speaking to the Commons foreign affairs committee, Kovaliv, said the coming weeks are crucial to Ukraine's defence and more military and financial help are needed, including the dropping of trade tariffs.