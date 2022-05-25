Ukrainian Holodomor Monument restoration delayed

The City of Windsor is reassuring residents the return of the Ukrainian monument in Jackson Park and the opening of a new splash pad in Fountainebleau Park are coming, but have been temporarily delayed.

Officials say both projects are ready for the final touches, which require the use of a crane, but given the current labour disruption with crane operators the projects are on hold.

The Ukrainian Holodomor Monument was first erected in Jackson Park approximately 17 years ago and was showing its age with cracks and falling granite.

It was dismantled for repair, but officials report the restoration of the pieces is now complete.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of City of Windsor)

Fontainebleau Park has been undergoing redevelopment over the past few years, beginning with a new asphalt walking trail and new accessible play equipment.

The $400,000 splash pad is the next addition.

Residents looking for a splash pad in the meantime can find them all on the City’s splash pad page.