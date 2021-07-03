Unattended Pontoon Boat Triggers Search on Detroit River

Police are looking for the owner of a boat that triggered a search on the Detroit River Saturday.

Essex County OPP say the Marine Unit found an 18-ft. pontoon boat floating at the south end of the Livingstone Channel near Boblo Island.

Police say the discovery triggered a brief search with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC-Trenton) — the search ended after it was determined the boat likely washed away from its dock.

According to police, the boat has a small outboard motor, a flat deck and has no railings or registration numbers.

Anyone missing a vessel matching the description is asked to contact Essex County OPP.