Uncle Ben's Looking to 'Evolve'

Uncle Ben’s brand of rice is following in the footsteps of Aunt Jemima brand syrup and pancake mixes

The owner of the Uncle Ben's brand says the brand will “evolve” in response to concerns about racial stereotyping.

The announcement today comes just hours after Quaker Oats said it was retiring its Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mixes.

A spokeswoman for Uncle Ben's parent company Mars says it's listening to the voices of consumers, especially in the black community.

She says it recognizes that now is the right time to evolve the brand, including its visual identity.

— With files from The Canadian Press