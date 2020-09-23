Uncle Ben's Rice is Getting a New Name

Say goodbye to Uncle Ben.

The classic rice product is getting a name change, and will now be called Ben's Original.

The Mars company, the maker of the rice, says it will also drop the iconic logo featuring the black head waiter from its new packaging amid criticism over racist imagery.

The company made the announcement in a release Wednesday morning, saying its taking action to enhance inclusion and equity and setting out its new brand purpose to create opportunities that offer everyone a seat at the table.

Uncle Ben's, the classic rice product, will now be called Ben's Original. The Mars company will also drop the iconic logo featuring the black head waiter from its new packaging. September 23, 2020 (Photo courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Mars, Incorporated)

"Over the last several weeks, we have listened to thousands of consumers, our own Associates and other stakeholders from around the world," said Fiona Dawson, Global President Mars Food, Multisales and Global Customers. "We understand the inequities that were associated with the name and face of the previous brand, and as we announced in June, we have committed to change."

The revamped Ben's rice will hit shelves next year.

Last June, the food companies that make Uncle Ben's, Aunt Jemima and Cream of Wheat said they would rebrand their products after criticism over the use of racial stereotypes.