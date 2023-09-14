Uncommon Festival returning to downtown Amherstburg

Expect the unexpected at the Amherstburg Uncommon Festival.

You're invited to step into a world where steampunk meets wizards.

The festival returns to the streets of downtown Amherstburg from September 15 through 17 with buskers, live performances, games, vendors and downtown businesses open for festival goers to explore.

The streets will also be filled with cosplayers dressed up in steampunk and other attire.

Sarah Van Grinsven, Tourism Coordinator, Town of Amherstburg says steampunk is technology from the victorian era.

"So things would be running off of gears and steam and things like that. Given that Amherstburg is a historical town, all things of that genre seem to really come together and create a really cool atmosphere that the natural architecture works great for in Amherstburg. So it really suits the environment."

She says most costumes are handmade and it's not just steampunk cosplay at the festival.

"We also have the wizards. Especially young wizards walking around. The Harry Potter fanatics and the people that really love the owls. We have the Kings Court Falconry coming. We have the owls and the falcons coming and that's Harry Potter's pet right, in the Harry Potter movies. So people really get into that portion of it too."

She says this is one of the busier festivals the town puts on, and they usually see about 12,000 people attend over the three day event.

"We start preparing the day that the uncommon of the previous year ended. It's a lot of people coming together, you know the buskers are a big part of what we do, and we need to work with them to find out the new acts that are out there and get everybody booked and ready."

There will costume contests on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. with first and second place prizes available in both adult and children's categories.

For a full list of each days events, click here: visitamherstburg.ca/uncommon.