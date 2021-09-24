Uncommon festival returns to Amherstburg this weekend

Amherstburg's open air weekends are going out with a bang.

For its final weekend of the season, the town is hosting "Amherstburg Uncommon" which is making its full return after scaled back event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says it's been another successful year for open air weekends.

"I think it was another good season for Open Air Weekends. I would say the majority of the feedback was very positive. People have had the opportunity to experience it for a couple years now and the majority I've heard from enjoy the event so much they would like to see it continue."

DiCarlo says residents have been asking for the Uncommon event to return.

"Amherstburg Uncommon has a very good first year before the pandemic. Unfortunately, when the pandemic hit we could not have it as an official event. This year it's a little more formal, a little more entertainment available. People should come down and check it out."

The popular steampunk and wizardry event is taking place in downtown Amherstburg until Sunday night.

More information can be found at visitamherstburg.ca.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi