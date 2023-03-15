Undeclared cigarettes valued at $47,000 seized in Windsor

There has been a seizure of undeclared cigarettes in Windsor.

According to a tweet from Canada Border Services Agency Southern Ontario Region, just under 600 cartons of undeclared smokes were recently seized by CBSA officers at the Windsor UPS facility located at 5325 Rhodes Drive.

The seizure took place on March 7.

The agency says the cigarettes are valued at more than $47,000.

The cigarettes were seized with no terms of release and will be destroyed.