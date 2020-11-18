Undeclared Jewelry Worth $20.7-million Seized at Border

Quite the seizure at the Windsor-Detroit tunnel.

On Monday, border guards discovered $20.7-million worth of designer jewelry heading for an auction house in New York.

According to a release, an investigation revealed a Canadian courier service had been hired to transport the undeclared merchandise to a Detroit contact who would then make the final delivery.

The courier driver claimed to have no knowledge of what was in the package and was then allowed to return to Canada.

The owner of the jewelry was informed about the seizure based on importation laws and failure to declare the merchandise.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding the public to declare all items no matter how small or large they are.

Under the law, border guards have the legal authority to search all travelers and their baggage.